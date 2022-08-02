Shougang Park in Beijing to be venue for 2022 CIFTIS
Journalists visit Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 1, 2022. The 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) will be held in Shougang Park and the China National Convention Center in Beijing from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
Photo taken on Aug. 1, 2022 shows a view of the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China. The 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) will be held in Shougang Park and the China National Convention Center in Beijing from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
Photo taken on Aug. 1, 2022 shows a view of the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China. The 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) will be held in Shougang Park and the China National Convention Center in Beijing from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
Photo taken on Aug. 1, 2022 shows a view of the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China. The 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) will be held in Shougang Park and the China National Convention Center in Beijing from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
Journalists visit the Big Air Shougang in Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 1, 2022. The 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) will be held in Shougang Park and the China National Convention Center in Beijing from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
Photo taken on Aug. 1, 2022 shows a view of the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China. The 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) will be held in Shougang Park and the China National Convention Center in Beijing from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
Photos
Related Stories
- 88 pct of China services trade fair exhibition area booked
- China's major services trade fair opens for media registration
- China to further promote trade of traditional Chinese medicine services
- CIFTIS showcases technology advancement, contributes to upgrading of trade in services
- Integration of technologies and culture captures visitors’ hearts at 2021 CIFTIS
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.