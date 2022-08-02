Shougang Park in Beijing to be venue for 2022 CIFTIS

Xinhua) 09:14, August 02, 2022

Journalists visit Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 1, 2022. The 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) will be held in Shougang Park and the China National Convention Center in Beijing from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Journalists visit the Big Air Shougang in Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 1, 2022. The 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) will be held in Shougang Park and the China National Convention Center in Beijing from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

