Museum-themed creative products to be displayed at China's int'l service trade fair

Xinhua) 09:11, August 30, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- More than 680 pieces of museum-themed creative products will be exhibited at the 2022 China International Fair For Trade In Services (CIFTIS) slated to open on Wednesday.

The exhibition, organized by the Beijing Municipal Cultural Heritage Bureau at a CIFTIS venue in Shougang Park, will gather featured products from 28 Beijing-based museums, including the China Railway Museum and Beijing Art Museum, and 14 museum-related cultural and creative services companies, according to Xiang Dechun, deputy director of the bureau.

Capital Museum of China, Tsinghua University Art Museum and several other participants will debut a series of digitalized creative products during the exhibition to add a touch of high tech, said Xiang.

Art shows and interactive activities will also be held in the exhibition area, such as a performance featuring the ancient Chinese instrument Bianzhong, or chime bells, and a woodblock printing workshop.

The 2022 CIFTIS will take place in Beijing from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5 at the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)