Chinese vice premier stresses healthy, sustainable development of services trade

Xinhua) 08:51, September 01, 2022

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends the Summit of 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) and delivers a keynote speech in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng has called for efforts to promote the healthy and sustainable development of services trade to make greater contribution to the recovery of the global economy.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech at the Summit of 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS).

Han stressed efforts to advance services trade with the principles of inclusiveness, innovation, green and low-carbon development, calling for enhancing exchanges and cooperation.

China will build a high-standard opening-up system for services industry and establish a national demonstration zone for services trade innovation, Han said.

Han also pledged to support regions including Beijing in piloting the cross-border data flows and creating benchmark cities in digital economy worldwide.

Themed "cooperate for better development, innovate for a greener future," the 2022 CIFTIS is being held from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)