Xi sends congratulatory letter to China int'l services trade fair
BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), which opened Wednesday in Beijing.
The CIFTIS is a crucial platform for China to expand opening-up, deepen cooperation and pioneer innovation, which has made a positive contribution to promoting the development of global services industry and services trade, Xi said in the letter.
China stays committed to promoting high-quality development by high-level opening-up, broadening market access in the services sector, facilitating opening-up in cross-border services trade, expanding the function of opening-up platforms, and striving to establish a high-standard opening-up system for the services sector, Xi said.
He stressed that China is ready to work with other countries to uphold real multilateralism, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation, and jointly promote the open and shared services economy to inject impetus into the recovery of the global economy.
Themed "cooperate for better development, innovate for a greener future," the 2022 CIFTIS is co-hosted by the Ministry of Commerce and the Beijing municipal government. It will run through Sept. 5.
