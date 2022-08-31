Xi meets model civil servants

Xinhua) 08:30, August 31, 2022

Party and state leaders Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Wang Huning and Han Zheng meet with representatives of model civil servants who are in Beijing to attend a national award ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

BEIJING, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping met with representatives of model civil servants who are in Beijing to attend a national award ceremony on Tuesday.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, extended his greetings and congratulations to the representatives from across the country.

He encouraged them to stick to their mission and shoulder their responsibilities with dedication.

The ceremony was attended by Premier Li Keqiang, Wang Huning, a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, and Vice Premier Han Zheng, who are all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

Xi and the other leaders talked with the representatives at the Great Hall of the People, and had a group photo taken with them.

Han Zheng read the award decision made by the CPC Central Committee and the State Council.

Wang Huning addressed the meeting, and called on the entire civil service to remain committed to closely aligning themselves with the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, in terms of political stance, direction, principle, and path.

A total of 397 individuals and 198 groups of civil servants were awarded for their outstanding work.

