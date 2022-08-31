Xi's speech on new development stage, philosophy, paradigm to be published

Xinhua) 17:00, August 31, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- A speech by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on China's new development stage, new development philosophy, and new development paradigm will be published on Thursday.

The speech by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 17th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)