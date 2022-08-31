Languages

Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Xi meets model civil servants

(People's Daily App) 11:04, August 31, 2022

President Xi Jinping met with representatives of model civil servants who are in Beijing to attend a national award ceremony at the Great Hall of the People on Tuesday.

(Produced by Chen Xiangru, Di Jingyuan and Cheng Ming)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

