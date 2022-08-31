China int'l services trade fair to highlight green development

Xinhua) 08:56, August 31, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- The 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), to be held from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5, will focus on green development amid the country's efforts to achieve its carbon peak and carbon neutrality goals.

The fair, launched in 2012, will have an environmental services section for the first time this year. This section will cover an area of 16,700 square meters and focus on such topics as low-carbon energy, the climate and carbon economy, and carbon neutrality and green technology, according to the Beijing International Services Trade Affairs Center.

"The past decade has seen both the transformation of CIFTIS and the rapid development of the services trade sector," Vice Minister of Commerce Sheng Qiuping said.

Sheng added that CIFTIS has been expanding continuously since it was launched 10 years ago, evolving into one of the three major platforms in China promoting opening-up and international cooperation.

Holding CIFTIS on schedule this year is of special significance against the backdrop of the ongoing global pandemic, increasing uncertainties in the international environment and weak global economic recovery, Sheng said.

This year's trade fair will include a global services trade summit, exhibitions, forums, new product and technology releases, business promotions and discussions, and supporting activities.

The fair will this year feature greater internationalization, with more than 400 Global Fortune 500 companies and industry-leading enterprises confirming their in-person attendance.

By Aug. 22, 71 countries and international organizations had confirmed they would attend the fair.

The offline exhibition area has increased 26,000 square meters from last year's event, now totaling 152,000 square meters.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)