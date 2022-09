2022 CIFTIS held in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:23, September 01, 2022

World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala addresses the Summit of the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) via video, Aug. 31, 2022. The summit was held in Beijing on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber addresses the Summit of 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) via video, Aug. 31, 2022. The summit was held in Beijing on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Vice President Hamilton Mourao of Brazil addresses the Summit of the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) via video, Aug. 31, 2022. The summit was held in Beijing on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Heng Swee Keat, Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies, addresses the Summit of 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) via video, Aug. 31, 2022. The summit was held in Beijing on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Airlangga Hartarto, Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, addresses the Summit of 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) via video, Aug. 31, 2022. The summit was held in Beijing on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Rebeca Grynspan, Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), addresses the Summit of the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) via video, Aug. 31, 2022. The summit was held in Beijing on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Jamshid Khodjayev, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan, addresses the Summit of the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) via video, Aug. 31, 2022. The summit was held in Beijing on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Mathias Cormann, Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), addresses the Summit of the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) via video, Aug. 31, 2022. The summit was held in Beijing on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)