Kyrgyzstan's vice PM says fully confident in future of relations with China
BISHKEK, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- Kyrgyzstan considers developing relations with China a diplomatic priority and is full of confidence and expectation for the future of bilateral relations, Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov has said.
He made the remarks when meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Du Dewen on Friday, and the two sides exchanged views on developing bilateral relations and deepening practical cooperation, the Chinese embassy in Kyrgyzstan said in a press release on Monday.
Baisalov thanked China for its long-term support and assistance to Kyrgyzstan's economic and social development and fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that the two countries are good neighbors, good friends, good partners and good brothers in every sense of the word.
For her part, Du spoke highly of the achievements of China-Kyrgyzstan relations in the past 30 years and the latest progress in the Belt and Road cooperation between the two countries.
During Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi's successful visit to Kyrgyzstan in July this year, the two sides reached consensus on building a China-Kyrgyzstan community with a shared future, injecting new impetus into the development of bilateral relations, she said.
China is willing to work with Kyrgyzstan to further deepen bilateral cooperation in people-to-people exchanges and other fields, and promote relations between the two countries to a new level, she said.
