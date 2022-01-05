Chinese, Kyrgyz presidents exchange congratulations on 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Xinhua) 09:15, January 05, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Kyrgyz counterpart, Sadyr Zhaparov, on Wednesday exchanged congratulations on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

In his message, Xi pointed out that since the establishment of diplomatic ties 30 years ago, China and Kyrgyzstan have always upheld the principles of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, as well as win-win cooperation, and achieved rapid development of bilateral relations.

The two countries, he added, have reached a new height of their comprehensive strategic partnership, and set a good example for the international community in fostering a new type of international relations.

The development of China-Kyrgyzstan relations not only benefits the two countries and their people, but also contributes to peace and stability in Central Asia, Xi said.

Xi stressed that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Kyrgyzstan relations, and stands ready to maintain close contact with Zhaparov and further promote bilateral ties.

He suggested that the two sides take the 30th anniversary as a new starting point to enhance their strategic mutual trust, deepen Belt and Road cooperation, and lift the China-Kyrgyzstan comprehensive strategic partnership to new levels.

In his message, Zhaparov said that in the past 30 years, the two countries have successfully established a comprehensive strategic partnership and made remarkable achievements in cooperation in various fields.

The Chinese government has provided important support for Kyrgyzstan's efforts to effectively respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact, he noted.

Zhaparov also thanked Xi for his personal attention to the development of the Kyrgyzstan-China comprehensive strategic partnership, saying that he is ready to work with China to further deepen bilateral ties, and spare no effort to consolidate and expand bilateral cooperation.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)