Xi in my eyes | Inspiration from China

Xinhua) 08:35, January 05, 2022

Inspired by President Xi Jinping's speech at Nazarbayev University on the joint building of a "Silk Road Economic Belt," Kazakh scholar Gulnar Shaimergenova set up the China Studies Center in Kazakhstan to promote China-Kazakhstan cooperation.

