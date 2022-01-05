Xi in my eyes | Inspiration from China

Home>>
(Xinhua) 08:35, January 05, 2022
Inspired by President Xi Jinping's speech at Nazarbayev University on the joint building of a "Silk Road Economic Belt," Kazakh scholar Gulnar Shaimergenova set up the China Studies Center in Kazakhstan to promote China-Kazakhstan cooperation.
