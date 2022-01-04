Home>>
Xi's top agenda in 2021: Multilateralism defender
(People's Daily App) 08:55, January 04, 2022
In an age rife with challenges, humanity encountered multiple crises rarely seen in human history. Where should humanity go from here? What kind of future should we create for future generations?
President Xi Jinping gives his answer: "The problems facing the world are intricate and complex. The way out of them is through upholding multilateralism and building a community with a shared future for mankind."
