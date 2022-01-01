Home>>
Xi's speech on learning from history for better future published
(Xinhua) 16:05, January 01, 2022
BEIJING, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- A speech by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on learning from the history to create a better future was published Saturday.
The speech by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, was published in this year's 1st issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.
