Xi extends New Year wishes to all
(Xinhua) 19:23, December 31, 2021
BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping extended best wishes for the New Year to all people when delivering an address on Friday in Beijing to ring in 2022.
"I salute all your great efforts, and extend to you best wishes for the New Year," Xi said. "Let us all work together for a shared future. May our country enjoy prosperity and our people live in peace and harmony!"
