Complete reunification of motherland shared aspiration on both sides of Strait: Xi

Xinhua) 19:18, December 31, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said the complete reunification of the motherland is an aspiration shared by people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

"I sincerely hope that all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation will join forces to create a brighter future for our nation," Xi said in his 2022 New Year Address on Friday.

