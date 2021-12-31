Xi stresses living up to people's expectations

Xinhua) 19:08, December 31, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping called for vigorous and determined endeavor to fulfill the responsibility to history, prove worthy of the times and live up to people's expectations.

Xi made the remarks when delivering a New Year address Friday evening in Beijing.

Noting that the Communist Party of China celebrated its centenary on July 1, Xi said that Chinese Communists have led the Chinese people in an unyielding struggle against all obstacles and challenges, and scoring spectacular, epoch-making achievements over the past century.

