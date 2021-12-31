Xi calls for concerted efforts to ensure sound implementation of "one country, two systems" in long run

Xinhua) 19:19, December 31, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed that the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and Macao is always close to the heart of the motherland.

"Only with unity and concerted efforts can we ensure sound implementation of 'one country, two systems' in the long run," Xi said in his 2022 New Year Address on Friday.

