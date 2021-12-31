China provides 2 bln COVID-19 vaccines for global COVID response: Xi

Xinhua) 19:20, December 31, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping said that China has provided 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to more than 120 countries and international organizations for the global COVID response.

China's fight against COVID-19 and contribution to the global COVID response have won many plaudits from foreign leaders and heads of international organizations, Xi said in his 2022 New Year Address on Friday.

"Only through unity, solidarity and cooperation can countries around the world write a new chapter in building a community with a shared future for mankind," he said.

