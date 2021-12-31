Languages

Friday, December 31, 2021

Xi calls for unity, solidarity, cooperation among countries around world

(Xinhua) 19:17, December 31, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Only through unity, solidarity and cooperation can countries around the world write a new chapter in building a community with a shared future for mankind, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday in his New Year address to ring in 2022. 

