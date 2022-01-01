Chinese Wisdom in Xi's Words: "The world is for everyone"

Xinhua) 15:51, January 01, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- "When the Great Way prevails, the world is for everyone." This sentence has appeared in a number of Chinese President Xi Jinping's speeches over the years.

It originates from the Confucian classic "The Book of Rites," dating back some 2,000 years ago.

In the original context, it was followed by the description of Confucius' ideal society, known as the "Universal Harmony," in which the virtuous and able are chosen for public office, and fidelity and friendliness are valued by all. The elderly live their twilight years in happiness; able-bodied adults are employed; children have proper education; the vulnerable groups such as widows and orphans are well looked after.

Natural resources are fully used for the benefit of all, and not appropriated for selfish ends. People want to contribute their strength and ability to society for the public good but not for private gain.

Xi often used the notion to explain China's foreign policy and the vision for a better world. The "Great Way" is referred to as the shared values of humanity such as fairness and justice, and the "Universal Harmony" is mirrored in the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity.

The latest occurrence of the notion was at a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee in late December 2021.

In his speech at the meeting, Xi noted that the aspiration for the common good and the righteous path is where the CPC's historical confidence is grounded and the source of the Party's confidence in exercising long-term governance in China and in uniting the people and leading them in striding ahead.

