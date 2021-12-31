Home>>
China to spare no effort to present great Winter Olympics to world: Xi
(Xinhua) 19:22, December 31, 2021
BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- China will spare no effort to present a great Winter Olympics to the world, President Xi Jinping said Friday in Beijing when delivering a New Year address to ring in 2022.
"The world is turning its eyes to China, and China is ready," Xi said, noting that the Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games will open in just over a month.
Greater public involvement in winter sports contributes to the Olympic Movement, Xi added.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- China provides 2 bln COVID-19 vaccines for global COVID response: Xi
- Xi calls for concerted efforts to ensure sound implementation of "one country, two systems" in long run
- Complete reunification of motherland shared aspiration on both sides of Strait: Xi
- Xi calls for unity, solidarity, cooperation among countries around world
- Xi hails hard work, dedication of "countless unsung heroes"
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.