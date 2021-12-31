China to spare no effort to present great Winter Olympics to world: Xi

Xinhua) 19:22, December 31, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- China will spare no effort to present a great Winter Olympics to the world, President Xi Jinping said Friday in Beijing when delivering a New Year address to ring in 2022.

"The world is turning its eyes to China, and China is ready," Xi said, noting that the Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games will open in just over a month.

Greater public involvement in winter sports contributes to the Olympic Movement, Xi added.

