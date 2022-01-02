Xi's New Year speech shows China's firm resolution towards building community with shared future

Children hold red lanterns during a New Year celebration at a kindergarten in Suining, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 31, 2021. (Photo by Liu Changsong/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- The New Year speech of Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday has shown China's responsibility as a major country to advance global peace and development, and its resolution and action to promote building a community with a shared future for mankind, overseas experts and officials have said.

Meanwhile, they said they wish China success in hosting the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

Phay Siphan, chief spokesman for the Cambodian government, said Xi's speech has reflected China's commitment to building a modern socialist country.

"President Xi's speech inspires people around the world to love peace, to jointly protect peace, and to work together for common development and prosperity towards building a community with a shared future for mankind," he told Xinhua.

An art performance titled "The Great Journey" is held in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, on the evening of June 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Ivona Ladjevac, deputy director of Serbia's Institute of International Politics and Economics, said the event of 2021, "without any doubt, was the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC)."

Led by the CPC, China is pursuing the Chinese dream, Ladjevac noted, adding "there is no reason to doubt that China will make the year 2022 at least as successful as the previous 2021."

"China has broadened the scientific reach of humanity by placing a space station into orbit," said Cavince Adhere, a Kenya-based international relations scholar.

Adhere said he believes in the year of 2022, "China will, in many ways, shape the course of humanity towards a more stable, peaceful and prosperous world."

Charles Onunaiju, director of the Abuja-based Center for China Studies, hailed China's important contributions to the world through its eye-catching performance in epidemic control and economic growth.

China-donated Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, Feb. 10, 2021. (Photo by Li Boyuan/Xinhua)

China has shouldered its responsibility as a major country, as it has offered COVID-19 vaccines and other medical assistance to developing countries, including those in Africa, Onunaiju said.

French writer and sinologist Lea Bessis said she quite agrees with Xi's remarks that "only through unity, solidarity and cooperation can countries around the world write a new chapter in building a community with a shared future for mankind."

The remarks have shown China's firm resolution to promoting global peace and development, she said.

Bessis added that China's efforts for development aim at improving the well-being of the people.

Pui Jeng Leong, a media veteran in Brunei, said China has declared a comprehensive victory in the battle against poverty, completing the arduous task of eliminating absolute poverty, which is not only a Chinese miracle but also a major contribution to the world's poverty reduction project and global development.

He said he appreciates Xi's remarks about China's contribution to the global anti-pandemic cooperation, adding the friendship and mutual support between Brunei and China in the joint fight against the pandemic have become an example of mutual assistance.

