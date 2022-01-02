Xi extends condolences over passing of former Greek president

Xinhua) 11:23, January 02, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday sent a message of condolence to Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou over the passing of former Greek President Karolos Papoulias.

