International reactions to President Xi Jinping's New Year Speech

CGTN) 09:05, January 04, 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered his annual message to the nation on the last day of 2021, which reviewed the country's achievements in 2021 and extended his New Year wishes for 2022.

"To ensure that everyone leads a better life, we must never rest on what we have achieved, and there is still a long way to go," said Xi. His words were warmly received by the world. Here is a collection of responses from across the world.

Robert Lawrence Kuhn, recipient of the China Reform Friendship Medal told CGTN that President Xi used a nice phase "dream chaser", which indicated very positive, energetic, hopeful approach for chasing the future.

"I feel the love and care that President Xi shows the Chinese people," Sergio Ley Lopez, the former Mexican ambassador to China said. "China has eradicated absolute poverty that is a historical achievement. It should bring a lot of celebration."

Zambia's Party for National Unity President Higvie Hamududu believes that China's chosen model of developing socialism is working. "We respect it, admire it and we can learn a lot from it."

