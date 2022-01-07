Kyrgyzstan-China cooperation at very high level: Kyrgyz expert

Xinhua) 14:17, January 07, 2022

BISHKEK, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- China and Kyrgyzstan have reached a very high level of cooperation since the establishment of diplomatic ties 30 years ago, Kyrgyz expert Sheradil Baktygulov has said.

By adhering to the principle of equality and mutual benefit and focusing on practical results, the two countries have achieved a high level of interaction in a very short period of time, the expert told Xinhua on Thursday.

On cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, Baktygulov said, "this initiative is much broader in its meaning and content, and differs from the strategies and initiatives of other states, primarily because it lacks the monocentrism of a superpower."

"The Belt and Road Initiative breaks the usual stereotypes," he said, adding the initiative has become the driving force of good-neighborly relations between China and Kyrgyzstan.

