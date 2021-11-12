Second phase of North-South highway completed in Kyrgyzstan with Chinese support

BISHKEK, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- The second phase of a highway project including flyover bridges has been completed in the south of Kyrgyzstan with the support of China.

A ceremony to mark the phased completion of the new North-South highway project was held on Wednesday and attended by Chinese Ambassador Du Dewen, Cabinet Chairman of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Zhaparov, Minister of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan Erkinbek Osoev, the Chinese embassy said in a press release.

At the event, Du praised the completion of the second phase of the project, speaking highly of the positive development of Chinese-Kyrgyz relations and of joint road construction.

"The Chinese company overcame technical difficulties, challenging environmental conditions, and applied advanced technologies to complete the construction with high quality," Du said.

In turn, Zhaparov expressed gratitude to the government of China and Chinese companies that are implementing the project on construction of the new North-South highway, stressing that the completion of the second phase of the project will significantly improve road traffic conditions in Kyrgyzstan, and also have a significant impact on economic development of the region and the country as a whole.

"Kyrgyzstan will continue to adopt the experience of China in the construction of infrastructure facilities and strengthen relations between the two countries, as well as intensify practical cooperation with China in various fields," Zhaparov said.

The total length of the new North-South highway project is 433 km. The second phase of the project, at a length of 99 km, was constructed by the China Road and Bridge Corporation and funded by the Export-Import Bank of China on a preferential loan.

Once finished, the highway project will become the main transport artery connecting Kyrgyzstan's north and south and an important international transport channel in Central Asia.

