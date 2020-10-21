Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Oct 21, 2020
Kyrgyzstan to rerun parliamentary elections on Dec. 20

(Xinhua)    16:14, October 21, 2020

BISHKEK, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- New parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan will be held on Dec. 20, the press service of the country's Central Election Commission(CEC) said on Wednesday.

The decision was made at a meeting of the CEC members earlier in the day, the report said.

Acting President and Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov assured that the upcoming parliamentary elections will be held transparently and at a high organizational level.

The previous parliamentary elections were held in Kyrgyzstan on Oct. 4. In total, 16 political parties took part in the race. Preliminary results showed that four parties crossed the 7 percent threshold to enter the parliament.

Supporters of political parties that failed to win seats organized protests in Bishkek demanding the annulment of election results, claiming gross violations.

The CEC annulled the results of the elections on Oct 6.

