Kyrgyzstan receives 2nd batch of Chinese vaccines
BISHKEK, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Kyrgyzstan on Sunday received the second batch of COVID-19 vaccines from China, the Chinese Embassy in Bishkek said.
Chinese Ambassador Du Dewen and Kyrgyz Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov attended the hand-over ceremony at the Manas International Airport on Sunday.
During his speech at the ceremony, Maripov, on behalf of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov, thanked the Chinese government for the assistance rendered to Kyrgyzstan in the fight against COVID-19.
He also expressed confidence that the vaccines will help Kyrgyzstan in combating the epidemic.
Du noted that since the outbreak of COVID-19, China and Kyrgyzstan have fought side by side to combat the virus.
"The traditional friendship between the two countries has been further strengthened in anti-epidemic cooperation," she said, expressing the hope that the Chinese assistance will help Kyrgyzstan fight the pandemic and protect people's lives and health.
Kyrgyzstan received the first batch of Chinese vaccines in March.
Photos
