Mainland company signs COVID-19 vaccine sales deals with Taiwan enterprises

Xinhua) 09:08, July 12, 2021

SHANGHAI, July 11 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland company has signed agreements with Taiwan enterprises and a foundation on COVID-19 vaccine sales, according to an announcement the company released Sunday.

A subsidiary of Shanghai-based Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. will sell 10 million doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., and Yonglin Charity Foundation, according to the announcement.

In March 2020, Fosun inked an agreement with German company BioNTech for the research and development of mRNA vaccines and the exclusive commercial rights and interests on the Chinese mainland and in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan.

Since Taiwan's epidemic outbreak in May, Fosun has made it clear that it is willing to provide the vaccines to Taiwan compatriots, but the Democratic Progressive Party authority did not approve negotiations for purchase until late June.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, has said cites, counties, non-governmental institutions and enterprises on the island which are willing to buy the vaccines can negotiate purchase in accordance with business rules.

