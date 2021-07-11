Chinese mainland reports 12 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 11:11, July 11, 2021

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 24 new COVID-19 cases, of which 12 were imported and the rest were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

Of the new imported cases, four were reported in Yunnan, three in Shanghai, two in Sichuan, one each in Guangdong, Guangxi and Shaanxi, according to the commission.

The 12 new locally transmitted cases were all reported in Yunnan.

One new suspected case was reported in Shanghai, arriving from outside the mainland, while no deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Saturday across the mainland, it added.

