Algerian PM tests positive for COVID-19
(Xinhua) 09:25, July 11, 2021
ALGIERS, July 10 (Xinhua) -- Algerian Prime Minister Ayman Benabderrahmane has tested positive for COVID-19, official APS news agency reported on Saturday.
Benabderrahmane is placed in the self isolation for a period of seven days in accordance with medical guidelines, carring out his work at home, according to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office.
He is also due to undergo another screening test at the end of the self isolation.
Benabderrahmane was appointed as prime minister on June 30.
Algeria has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent days, with confirmed cases rising from around 200 a day last month to more than 800.
