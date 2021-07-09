Home>>
Over 1.35 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China
(Xinhua) 16:15, July 09, 2021
People wearing face masks line up to receive the COVID-19 vaccines at a vaccination site in Jiangxia District in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 9, 2021. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- More than 1.35 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China by Thursday, the National Health Commission said Friday.
