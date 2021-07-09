Languages

Friday, July 09, 2021

No evidence that COVID-19 has lab origin: top Western scientists

(Xinhua) 13:20, July 09, 2021

"There is currently no evidence that SARS-CoV-2 has a laboratory origin," a group of top Western scientists said in a signed paper. 

