Chinese mainland reports 7 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 13:44, July 10, 2021

BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 26 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 19 were imported and seven were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

Of the new imported cases, six were reported in Shanghai, four in Yunnan, three each in Sichuan and Shaanxi, two in Tianjin, and one in Guangdong, according to the commission.

The seven new locally transmitted cases were all reported in Yunnan.

Two new suspected cases were reported in Shanghai, all arriving from outside the mainland, while no deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Friday across the mainland, it added.

A total of 6,785 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Friday. Among them, 6,368 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 417 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 92,015 by Friday, including 461 patients still receiving treatment, four of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 86,918 patients had been discharged following recovery, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Friday.

A total of 16 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, with three locally transmitted ones reported in Yunnan. There were a total of 480 asymptomatic cases, of whom 471 were imported, under medical observation on Friday.

By the end of Friday, 11,949 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 55 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 15,185 cases, including 730 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,648 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 53 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 11,536 had been discharged in Taiwan.

