China's Yunnan reports 7 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:00, July 10, 2021

KUNMING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- China's Yunnan Province reported seven new locally transmitted COVID-19 confirmed cases and three asymptomatic carriers, all in the city of Ruili, on Friday, the provincial health commission said Saturday.

The cases were all found in the all-inclusive nucleic acid testing in Ruili, the commission said.

The province also registered four imported confirmed cases and one asymptomatic carrier. The confirmed cases were all from Myanmar, and the asymptomatic case lived in Laos before arriving in China.

By the end of Friday, there were 120 confirmed cases in hospitals in Yunnan, including 38 locally transmitted cases. There were also 21 asymptomatic cases, including three locally transmitted.

Ruili, which lies along China's border with Myanmar, has been reporting new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since July 4.

