China's Yunnan reports 7 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
KUNMING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- China's Yunnan Province reported seven new locally transmitted COVID-19 confirmed cases and three asymptomatic carriers, all in the city of Ruili, on Friday, the provincial health commission said Saturday.
The cases were all found in the all-inclusive nucleic acid testing in Ruili, the commission said.
The province also registered four imported confirmed cases and one asymptomatic carrier. The confirmed cases were all from Myanmar, and the asymptomatic case lived in Laos before arriving in China.
By the end of Friday, there were 120 confirmed cases in hospitals in Yunnan, including 38 locally transmitted cases. There were also 21 asymptomatic cases, including three locally transmitted.
Ruili, which lies along China's border with Myanmar, has been reporting new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since July 4.
Photos
Related Stories
- Over 1.35 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China
- Leading scientists reject coronavirus Wuhan lab leak theory: media
- No evidence that COVID-19 has lab origin: top Western scientists
- China provides Mongolia with enormous support in COVID-19 vaccination: Mongolian FM
- U.S. publisher rejects random lab-leak theory of COVID-19
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.