China's Yunnan reports 12 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 13:20, July 11, 2021

KUNMING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- China's Yunnan Province reported 12 new locally transmitted COVID-19 confirmed cases, all in the city of Ruili, on Saturday, the provincial health commission said Sunday.

The cases were all found in the all-inclusive nucleic acid testing in Ruili, the commission said.

The province also registered four imported confirmed cases and two asymptomatic carriers. Three of the confirmed cases were from Sri Lanka and the other one was from Myanmar.

By the end of Saturday, there were 136 confirmed cases in hospitals in Yunnan, including 50 locally transmitted cases. There were also 22 asymptomatic cases, including three locally transmitted.

Ruili, which lies along China's border with Myanmar, has been reporting new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since July 4.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)