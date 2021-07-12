Languages

Virus origin tracing should be done in more countries, say experts

(Xinhua) 08:47, July 12, 2021

The international community should resist politicization on origin-tracing of the novel coronavirus and carry out origin-tracing research in various countries and regions around the world, experts have said.

