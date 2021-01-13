Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jan 13, 2021
China congratulates newly-elected president of Kyrgyzstan

(Xinhua)    10:07, January 13, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday congratulated Sadyr Zhaparov on winning the Kyrgyzstan presidential election, expressing willingness to continue to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with Kyrgyzstan.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks after the Kyrgyz Central Election Commission announced that Zaparov has secured a landmark victory in the polls based on preliminary results.

"It is believed that the new government of Kyrgyzstan will lead the Kyrgyz people to make greater achievements in the process of national construction," Zhao said.

Noting that China and Kyrgyzstan are friendly neighbors and cordial exchanges between the two peoples have a long history, Zhao said China is willing to work with Kyrgyzstan to continue to advance mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, consolidate their traditional friendship, and continuously enrich the content of their comprehensive strategic partnership for the benefit of both countries and peoples.

