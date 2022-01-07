Kyrgyzstan-China friendly relations model for other countries: Kyrgyz president

Xinhua) 09:22, January 07, 2022

BISHKEK, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Kyrgyzstan-China friendly relations have been upgraded and become a role model of interstate relations, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov said here Wednesday.

Zhaparov made the remarks at a commemorative party marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kyrgyzstan and China.

Zhaparov in his speech spoke highly of the economic and social development of China and the traditional friendship between the peoples of the two countries.

"Over the past 30 years, significant progress has been achieved in strengthening bilateral cooperation and developing multifaceted interaction," he said.

Zhaparov also thanked China for its support and assistance to Kyrgyzstan in combating the COVID-19 pandemic and developing the country's economy.

He said that Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation with China and considers the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations as a new starting point for further strengthening cooperation with China in various fields, as well as in international organizations and regional affairs.

Chinese Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Du Dewen in her speech stressed that under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, China-Kyrgyzstan relations have developed by leaps and bounds, reached a new level of comprehensive strategic partnership.

Du praised the fruitful results achieved by China and Kyrgyzstan over the past 30 years in political, economic and trade, security, people-to-people areas, BRI cooperation and in the fight against the pandemic.

