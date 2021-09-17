China, Kyrgyzstan agree to enhance bilateral cooperation

Xinhua) 08:32, September 17, 2021

DUSHANBE, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov and Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday met in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe, agreeing to promote bilateral ties and strengthen cooperation.

Zhaparov asked Wang to convey his sincere greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping. He said that Kyrgyzstan regards China as a good neighbor, good friend and trustworthy good partner, and appreciates China's assistance in providing vaccines and food.

Zhaparov said that Kyrgyzstan highly appreciates China's efforts in the international cooperation in vaccination and fight against the COVID-19 epidemic, and China plays a leading role in the building of a community of common health.

Kyrgyzstan is committed to the comprehensive development of bilateral relations, firmly supports China on issues concerning Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Xinjiang, and resolutely opposes interference by external forces in China's internal affairs, he said.

He added that Kyrgyzstan is willing to work with China to strengthen cooperation in building the Belt and Road and deepen bilateral economic, trade, and investment cooperation. The country will create a good business environment for foreign investors, including those from China.

The two sides should work together to combat the "three evil forces" of terrorism, extremism and separatism, tackle global challenges such as cybercrime, transnational crime, and drug crime, and work together to maintain regional security and stability, Zhaparov said.

Wang conveyed the sincere greetings of President Xi to President Zhaparov and congratulated Kyrgyzstan on the 30th anniversary of its independence.

China has always been and will always be a good neighbor and partner of Kyrgyzstan, Wang said, adding that China sincerely hopes that Kyrgyzstan will achieve long-term stable development and promote the process of national rejuvenation.

China will continue to support Kyrgyzstan in taking a development path that suits its own national conditions and support the country in safeguarding its national independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity while opposing external forces to interfere in its internal affairs under any pretext, he said.

China is willing to continue to provide active support for Kyrgyzstan's fight against the pandemic, and will encourage capable and reputable enterprises to invest and start businesses in Kyrgyzstan to help the country recover its economy and improve people's livelihood, according to Wang.

The two countries, as close neighbors of Afghanistan, should further enhance the level of law enforcement cooperation to prevent the Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement and other violent and terrorist forces from returning, and to prevent external forces from replicating the chaos in Afghanistan in Central Asia, Wang said.

He added that China appreciates Kyrgyzstan's support for China's legitimate position on human rights issues, and is willing to work with Kyrgyzstan to uphold the principle of non-interference in internal affairs, safeguard the common interests of developing countries, and oppose the politicization of human rights issues.

