Xi eyes closer partnership with Kyrgyzstan

BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that China stands ready to work with Kyrgyzstan to grasp the trend of the development of bilateral relations and lift the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries to new levels.

Xi made the remarks in a telephone conversation with his Kyrgyz counterpart, Sadyr Zhaparov.

Since China and Kyrgyzstan established diplomatic relations 29 years ago, the bilateral relationship has withstood the test of the changing international landscape and maintained the momentum of sound and stable development, Xi said.

The two sides, he added, firmly support each other on issues concerning their respective core interests, have achieved fruitful results in Belt and Road cooperation, and have carried out close coordination and cooperation in international affairs.

China sincerely hopes that Kyrgyzstan will achieve stable development, he said, adding that China supports it pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions, and supports its government safeguarding national independence, sovereignty and security.

Xi emphasized that China is quickening its pace in fostering a new development paradigm and continuing to promote opening-up at a higher level, which will provide more development opportunities for countries around the world, including Kyrgyzstan.

China and Kyrgyzstan, he suggested, should push for sustained and stable development of their practical cooperation, jointly pursue high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, deepen cooperation in such fields as economy, trade, interconnectivity and agriculture, and ensure the smooth implementation of major cooperation projects.

China, Xi said, encourages Chinese enterprises investing and doing business in Kyrgyzstan, and welcomes more imports from Kyrgyzstan such as high-quality agricultural products.

The two sides also need to strengthen security cooperation and safeguard the security and stability of both countries as well as the region at large, he added.

Meanwhile, China is ready to support Kyrgyzstan's fight against the COVID-19 epidemic and deepen bilateral cooperation in such areas as vaccines, Xi said.

For his part, Zhaparov expressed appreciation for China's valuable help for his country's economic and social development and sincere support in Kyrgyzstan's fight against COVID-19.

China is a good neighbor, good friend and good partner Kyrgyzstan can always trust, he said.

Kyrgyzstan firmly supports China's stance on issues concerning its core interests, including affairs related to Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Taiwan, and firmly abides by the one-China principle, Zhaparov said.

Kyrgyzstan, he added, welcomes investments by Chinese companies, and is willing to work with China to advance major cooperation projects such as railway construction and promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

Recalling Xi's call at the recent World Economic Forum Virtual Event of the Davos Agenda for upholding multilateralism and building an open world economy, Zhaparov said Xi's proposal is of great importance and has particular relevance under the current circumstances.

He added that his country stands ready to work with China to build a community with a shared future for mankind.

He also expressed confidence that under Xi's strong leadership, the Chinese people will achieve even greater success.