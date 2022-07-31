Kyrgyz president meets with Chinese FM

Xinhua) 09:35, July 31, 2022

CHOLPON-ATA, Kyrgyzstan, July 30 (Xinhua) -- Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov on Saturday met with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Zhaparov asked Wang to convey his sincere regards to Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying that Kyrgyzstan always cherishes the friendship with China and sincerely appreciates China's firm support and valuable help in safeguarding the Central Asian country's sovereign security, accelerating economic development and improving people's livelihood.

Kyrgyzstan will continue to stand firmly with China on all issues concerning China's core interests, he said, adding that the country is willing to deepen the synergizing of each other's development strategies, expand cooperation in economy, trade and investment between the two countries, and advance sub-national and people-to-people exchanges.

For his part, Wang extended the Chinese president's greetings to Zhaparov, saying that the successful meeting between the two heads of state in February this year has injected strong impetus into bilateral relations.

China will continue to firmly support Kyrgyzstan in safeguarding its national sovereignty, security and development interests, resolutely oppose any interference in Kyrgyzstan's internal affairs, and will always be a trustworthy and reliable partner of Kyrgyzstan, Wang added.

China is willing to take the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Kyrgyzstan as a new starting point, jointly build a community with a shared future for the two countries, consolidate strategic mutual trust, strengthen coordination in international and regional affairs, and create another 30 years of golden period of China-Kazakhstan relations, Wang said.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)