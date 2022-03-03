Chinese ambassador, Kyrgyz parliament speaker discuss ties, legislative cooperation

Xinhua) 09:28, March 03, 2022

Kyrgyz Parliament Speaker Talant Mamytov (R) shakes hands with Chinese Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Du Dewen in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, March 1, 2022. During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on strengthening China-Kyrgyzstan relations and cooperation between the legislative bodies of the two countries. (Chinese Embassy to Kyrgyzstan/Handout via Xinhua)

BISHKEK, March 2 (Xinhua) -- Kyrgyz Parliament Speaker Talant Mamytov on Tuesday held a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Du Dewen, in which the two sides exchanged views on strengthening China-Kyrgyzstan relations and cooperation between the legislative bodies of the two countries.

During the meeting, Mamytov congratulated China on its successful hosting of the Beijing Winter Olympics and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"Kyrgyzstan and China are friendly neighbors and comprehensive strategic partners. Kyrgyzstan has always valued its good neighborly and friendly relations with China," he said, expressing gratitude to China for it all-round assistance to Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyzstan is ready to work closely with China to implement the agreements reached by the two heads of state, Mamytov noted.

The Kyrgyz parliament is ready to strengthen and raise the level of cooperation with the National People's Congress of China, as well as make a positive contribution to the strengthening and development of Kyrgyzstan-China friendly relations, Mamytov added.

For her part, Du congratulated Mamytov on his election as speaker of the parliament of Kyrgyzstan, and spoke highly of the development of bilateral relations over the past 30 years and the achievements in the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Du noted that the exchange of experience and cooperation between the legislative bodies of the two countries is an important part of China-Kyrgyzstan relations, adding that the National People's Congress of China maintains a long-standing relationship of friendly cooperation with the Kyrgyz parliament, which plays an important role in the development of bilateral relations.

The Chinese diplomat expressed her hope that the legislatures of the two countries will continue to strengthen exchanges and the traditional friendship between the peoples, and jointly advance bilateral relations to new levels.

