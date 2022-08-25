CPEC lays foundation for Pakistan's economic modernization: Pakistani PM
ISLAMABAD, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is laying the foundation of Pakistan's sustained economic modernization, the Pakistan Observer quoted Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif as saying in a recent report.
Construction of CPEC projects has helped Pakistan reduce the bottlenecks caused by past power shortages and weak infrastructure over the past ten years, the Pakistani prime minister has said, quoted by the report.
The government will continue to work closely with China to enhance the momentum of cooperation between the two countries, said the prime minister.
Talking about Pakistan-China relations, Sharif said that the all-weather strategic partnership between the two countries is deeply rooted in people's hearts, covering all areas of bilateral cooperation, according to the report.
