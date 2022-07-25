Feature: China's timely help brings ease to flood-hit people in SW Pakistan

Xinhua) 16:34, July 25, 2022

ISLAMABAD, July 25 (Xinhua) -- A smile came to Allaudin Ahmad's face when he was called outside his makeshift camp in the Qila Saifullah district of Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province to receive a relief package from China.

Ahmad's family was among 800 others who lost their houses and fortune in heavy monsoon rains that have been lashing various parts of the province since last month.

"We got temporarily accommodated in the camp, but there was a serious shortage of food items which was a matter of great concern for us as we needed ration for survival," Ahmad told Xinhua.

He said China's help, with food and other items, came right on time to support his family to three to four weeks.

According to the latest available data by the country's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) released on July 20, a total of 282 people had been killed and 211 others injured due to different rain-related accidents in Pakistan since mid-June.

Balochistan remained the worst hit by rains, where 88 people were killed and 62 others injured in separate rain-triggered accidents, said the NDMA.

Bayazeed Kasi, a politician from Balochistan who distributed the food packs to the rain-hit people on behalf of the Chinese embassy, said that China has once again shown that it is standing with the people of Pakistan through thick and thin.

Kasi, who is also the president of Balochistan-based "Friends of China Forum", told Xinhua that a large amount of people had been affected by the rains in the province this year, many of whom received relief packs from China.

"About 800-1,000 food packs were distributed among the families living in the camps... not only this, the Chinese people also provided around 300 pieces of solar panels as the current rains destroyed electricity lines in many areas, leaving people without electricity for days," Kasi told Xinhua.

Hakim Chandio, living in one of the camps with his family after his house was destroyed by the rain, said that the gesture of the Chinese people has won their hearts and strengthened the people-to-people relations.

"I heard in the news that China has lifted its people out of poverty in a very short period. I hope that our government will also learn from China and China will help us through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to change our fate," Chandio told Xinhua.

