China, Pakistan maritime drill to conduct live-fire exercise
(Xinhua) 09:42, July 12, 2022
SHANGHAI, July 11 (Xinhua) -- Navies of China and Pakistan will commence a live-fire drill Tuesday as part of a four-day joint maritime exercise codenamed Sea Guardians-2.
Fleets participating in the drill will set off from a military port in Shanghai for the scheduled sea area.
The joint exercise aims to enhance defense cooperation, exchange expertise and experience, deepen the traditional friendship between the two countries and militaries, and promote the development of the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.
Professional and technical exchanges, tug-of-war, and basketball matches took place on Monday.
