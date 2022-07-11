Home>>
China, Pakistan hold joint maritime drill
(Xinhua) 09:22, July 11, 2022
SHANGHAI, July 10 (Xinhua) -- A four-day joint maritime exercise between China and Pakistan kicked off at a military port in Shanghai on Sunday.
The drill, codenamed Sea Guardians-2, is a normal arrangement as per a yearly plan between the two militaries, said Liu Wensheng, spokesperson for the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy.
It is not related to any regional situations and does not target any third party, Liu noted.
The joint exercise aims to enhance defense cooperation, exchange expertise and experience, deepen the traditional friendship between the two countries and militaries, and promote the development of China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.
