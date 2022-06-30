Senior Chinese diplomat to visit Pakistan, UAE, Zimbabwe, Mozambique

Xinhua) 09:02, June 30, 2022

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, will pay official visits to Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, Zimbabwe and Mozambique from June 29 to July 4.

Yang's visits are at the invitation of the governments of the four countries, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Wednesday in Beijing.

