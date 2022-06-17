Pakistan makes much achievement through CPEC: Pakistani FM

Xinhua) 11:20, June 17, 2022

ISLAMABAD, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan has achieved a lot through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and its relationship with the Chinese people will continue to grow, Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Thursday.

Pakistan and China are committed to economic engagement and "there is much more for us to unlock as far as our economic potential is concerned," Zardari said while addressing a seminar at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad, a local think-tank.

Highlighting Pakistan's role in promoting peace and engagement internationally, he said his country has acted as a bridge in the past between the United States and China, helping them establish diplomatic relations with each other.

Pakistan still has the potential to play the role of a bridge between great powers, the foreign minister added.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)